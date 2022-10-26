Letter: Grassley is no longer an independent thinker

I met Admiral Mike Franken 3 years ago. I found his moderate, common-sense solutions to our national problems refreshing. At a time when many candidates chose bombastic ideological statements as their communication style, Franken's quiet, pragmatic and reasoned approaches stand out. The man's patriotism is unassailable as is his ethics. He resigned his Commission when he could no longer serve under President Trump, putting conscience ahead of career. He is straightforward in his speech. He is not your typical politician. Given the increasingly dangerous international situation, his national security background will be needed. He'll make a great Senator.

I've known Senator Grassley for many years. I supported him years ago when he was an independent thinker and leader. Unfortunately, that is not the Chuck Grassley of today. There is a time for every leader to step down and this is Senator Grassley's time. Senator, thank you for your years of service but it's time to move on. In recent years he's put party in front of country, most noticeably in his refusal to let President Obama's nomination of Mr. Garland to be put before the Senate (violating his constitutional obligations) and his advancement of President's Trump's often unqualified and ideologically based judicial appointments. The repeal of Roe v Wade can be directly laid at Senator Grassley's feet. Frankly it's time for a change and that change is Franken.