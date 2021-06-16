 Skip to main content
Letter: Grassley let Iowa down
Letter: Grassley let Iowa down

It has become increasingly clear that Sen. Grassley doesn't care what his constituents think, want or expect from their elected officials.

Grassley should be ashamed for getting into lockstep with those who do not want to learn the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A bipartisan commission, whose only focus would be on the events leading up the riot that took place on that day, could reveal what events preceded the riot, identify those involved, and who knew what and when they knew it. The results of such an independent commission could have determined how we as a nation could prevent a recurrence of this incident.

My question to Grassley is, what is the going price for devaluing your reputation, cashing in your principles, and selling your soul?

R.M. Thomas

Davenport

