 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grassley needs to retire

Letters logo

I thought Chuck Grassley was pro-life! He proved me wrong when he voted against the recent gun-control bill. But again, he’s one of the biggest hypocrites in Congress. Way past his time to be put out to an Iowa pasture.

Jimmy Contreras

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: And they said nothing

Letter: And they said nothing

As the January 6 hearings have revealed, you were duped, Trump is a fraud. He made a fool of himself and tried to make fools out of all the pe…

Letter: A commitment to the mail

Letter: A commitment to the mail

It is a great honor to serve East Moline as your new postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the …

Letter: Integrity still matters

Letter: Integrity still matters

I have relatives who vote Republican and readily share their reasoning for supporting Republican candidates. They admit to being distrustful o…

Letter: On guns and abortion

Letter: On guns and abortion

We have people that didn’t get vaccinated, people that follow MAGA, people that expect weapons of mass destruction in their hands, and people …

Letter: How to cure inflation

Letter: How to cure inflation

The greatest tool to cure inflation is settling the proxy war in Ukraine and stopping plotting China's demise. Ukraine is a mere distraction b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News