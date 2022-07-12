Letter: Grassley needs to retire

I thought Chuck Grassley was pro-life! He proved me wrong when he voted against the recent gun-control bill. But again, he’s one of the biggest hypocrites in Congress. Way past his time to be put out to an Iowa pasture.
Jimmy Contreras
Davenport
I thought Chuck Grassley was pro-life! He proved me wrong when he voted against the recent gun-control bill. But again, he’s one of the biggest hypocrites in Congress. Way past his time to be put out to an Iowa pasture.
Jimmy Contreras
Davenport
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As the January 6 hearings have revealed, you were duped, Trump is a fraud. He made a fool of himself and tried to make fools out of all the pe…
Say I got my driver’s license in North Dakota, where I lived at the age of 16. Then I moved to Minnesota, where the age for a full license is …
As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pursues a course of action to end most abortions in the state by asking the courts to relax the legal standard used …
It is a great honor to serve East Moline as your new postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the …
I have relatives who vote Republican and readily share their reasoning for supporting Republican candidates. They admit to being distrustful o…
The battle between evil and good continues today in our country. It becomes more pronounced with the violence of abortion arising on the stree…
We have people that didn’t get vaccinated, people that follow MAGA, people that expect weapons of mass destruction in their hands, and people …
The greatest tool to cure inflation is settling the proxy war in Ukraine and stopping plotting China's demise. Ukraine is a mere distraction b…
It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to see a troubling trend. Whether formally diagnosed or unaware, young and old are suffering higher rates of me…
Now that the Republicans have succeeded in fraudulently packing the Supreme Court with radical right-wing justices what will they do next?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.