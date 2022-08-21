 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Grassley puts party over country

I have been asking the following questions of Charles Grassley for several years now and have yet to receive an answer from taxpayer salaried and public servant Charles Grassley’s office.

How did Grassley determine a "Biden Rule" was created after then Senator Joe Biden merely spoke in June of 1992 suggesting the body wait on confirming a SCOTUS nominee during a presidential election year?

How was a rule created when: no SC opening was pending, no opening occurred and no action was ever taken upon a suggestion in a floor speech?

How many comments or speeches that Charles Grassley, or any other senators have made, have become a rule simply because they spoke in the senate chamber?

Grassley, as Judiciary chair, declared that the voices of the people in 2016 must be heard as he muted the voices of the people from 2008 and 2012.

The voices of the people were muted again in 2020 and Grassley refuses to explain the reversal or disappearance of his so called "Biden Rule" when the GOP senate majority rushed through confirmation of a SCOTUS nominee during that election year.

A nominee pushed through at blistering speed and after voting had started?

Public servant Charles Grassley refuses to offer explanations and seemingly believes he does not need to answer Iowan’s on any actions he takes.

Grassley has become a party over country politician and is relying on Iowan’s to vote out of habit thus allowing Chuck to continue to ignore our voices.

Deplorable.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

