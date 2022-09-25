Letter: Grassley seems desperate

I wondered how long it would take for Sen. Grassley’s campaign to launch a personal attack on his political opponent. It is not surprising that Grassley’s campaign could not talk about actual policy issues. The Grassley campaign is desperate.

The idea that any Republican would comment on an unfounded sexual allegation is astounding to many. Republicans have supported an entertainer/politician named Trump who has been twice divorced and married three times. Trump has caught on tape saying that he grabs women in the crotch. This did not stop Republican support. Trump has been accused of sexual assault by at least 12 women. This did not stop Republican support. The Stormy Daniel debacle did not stop Republican support.

I would hope that the Grassley campaign would not bring added notoriety to the woman who made the allegation. However, we only know the Republican mind on the female gender by their legislative actions. Republicans do not hold women in high esteem. We can see this all over the country when Republicans vote to take away women’s rights for health care. Women are second class citizens to Republicans. We join a long list of diverse groups that Republicans would like to erase from the political landscape.

As election day fast approaches, we have an obligation to vote for candidates that support democracy and freedom for all citizens. It’s a rare Republican candidate who supports those ideals. Those that do are drummed out of the party. Vote Democrat. Save the USA.

Faith Endresen

Davenport