Sen. Chuck Grassley said the other day that he thought the president had too much power. I would have to agree and suggest that he use his position as chairman on the Senate Judiciary Committee to curtail some of the president’s power.
Grassley needs to demand that the president remove the tariffs that are hurting Iowans and the country. He could simply refuse to hold confirmation hearings on the Kavanaugh nomination, as he did with the Merrick Garland nomination, until they are removed.
Hopefully Sen. Grassley will do what is necessary for Iowans who are losing their jobs, income and faith in America.
Michael Tandy
Bettendorf