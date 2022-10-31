Letter: Grassley shouldn't make decisions for women

Senator Grassley states a reason he should be re-elected is the power he would have in the Senate. Apparently, it was all about power in February 2016, after the death of Justice Scalia, when Senator Grassley helped prevented President Obama’s SCOTUS nominee from even having a hearing. Fast forward 2020 after the death of Justice Ginsburg in September 2020 when the Senator ignored his promise of 2016 and helped rush through the confirmation of Justice Coney Barrett on October 27, 2020, when voting in the presidential election had obviously started. Power should not be lying to Iowans when it is convenient. Being a U.S. Senator should not be about power; it should be about honestly serving your country and upholding the Constitution. Unfortunately, in both 2016 and 2020, Senator Grassley’s statements and actions were all about power and lies, not honesty.