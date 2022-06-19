 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Grassley sold out to the gun lobby

It’s no surprise that Sens. Grassley (and Ernst) weren’t part of the bipartisan gun deal. Both accept large sums of gun lobby money. Grassley said: “As always, I need to see legislative text, which has yet to be written, before making a final decision on how I’d vote.”

Grassley is stalling. He’s an enabler, too. If, Grassley decides to vote in favor of the bipartisan bill, hoping to improve his reelection chances, he should still be voted out in November. Up to today, Grassley’s Senate career has been in service to the gun industry.

On the subject of assault rifles, NBC News reported, “… morticians are joining a nationwide call for federal lawmakers to enact change”: "I would love them (politicians) to come into my funeral home and try to justify that type of death to a family," … “They need to see the reality of these guns.”

Americans are demanding gun reform: assault weapons ban, raising the purchase age from 18 to 21 years old, close the boyfriend loophole, and commonsense universal background checks that Grassley repeatedly blocked in the Senate.

In November, voters can end Grassley’s subservience to the gun lobby and their stranglehold on power that prevents a safer society.

Senate candidate Mike Franken will work for solutions for the people of Iowa, not the gun lobby. Franken will not be beholden to the gun lobby for campaign money.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

