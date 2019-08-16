Recently I read a letter to the editor of the Des Moines Register as penned by Barbara Grassley, the wife of U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, which was titled, "Iowans need access to quality health care."
In it, Mrs. Grassley described her diagnosis and survival from breast cancer. This is wonderful for them that Mrs. Grassley had that access to health care for detection and early intervention which saved her life.
Meanwhile, her own husband has pursued the crushing of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) by voting no less than seven times to take away from tens of millions of people the very type of health care access Mrs. Grassley touts and which saved her own life.
Sen. Grassley threatens the very existence of Medicaid and Medicare.
Sen. Grassley has attacked Planned Parenthood to the point that they have shuttered their clinics in Iowa.
To the uninformed, one of the primary services Planned Parenthood provided to women and men of predominately lower income was … wait for it … referrals for breast cancer screenings.
I applaud what Mrs. Grassley described as their campaign to raise awareness about cancer, but they do so from a comfortable tower of privilege. It's a privilege provided by taxpayers through Sen. Grassley's congressional salary and the subsidies and bailouts as a farmer.
I find the apparent support of her husband's actions to cut for millions of people the healthcare access she touts, and which saved her own life, to be astonishingly callous and stunning in its hypocrisy.
Barb Walsh
Bettendorf