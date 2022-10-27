Letter: Grassley's voting record is a miss

Chuck Grassley doesn't miss votes. Instead, he mis-votes.

His mis-votes opposed

cost caps on insulin for all Americans

cost caps on annual drug expenses for Medicare recipients

authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices

healthcare for combat vets exposed to burn pits

supporting domestic production of strategically vital computer chips

banning assault weapons.

He blocked the Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland, citing the imaginary "Biden Rule." Then he hypocritically and cynically ignored it to vote for the Justices who over-turned Roe v. Wade, thus eliminating a vested Constitutional right for the first time ever and simultaneously threatening related rights.

Like Grassley, "pro-life" Governor Kim Reynolds wants government to control women's pregnancies but not deadly assault weapons.

During COVID Reynolds protected agri-business, not defenseless workers. Her hands-off approach resulted in over 10,000 Iowans' deaths. Further, as highway speeding and deaths rose together, Reynolds ignored the Highway Patrol's manpower shortage and instead sent it to siesta in Texas.

Pro-life? Hardly.

She criticized Federal spending but accepted Federal relief money, illegally diverting some to staff bonuses. It created the illusion of budget surplus which she exploited to justify tax cuts for the wealthy.

Reynolds' racist ad demeans her office and itself disqualifies her.

And Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks' record is worse than Grassley's, so indefensible that her ads ignore it entirely. Instead, she misrepresents Christina Bohannan, falsely implying that she would de-fund police.

Stop Grassley from mis-voting, Reynolds from mis-governing and Miller-Meeks from misrepresenting us. Vote Mike Franken, Deidre DeJear and Christina Bohannan.

Tom Walsh

LeClaire