Letter: Grateful for a legacy of caring

As we have recently celebrated National Philanthropy Week, it is worth noting that four foundations based in Rock Island have made a total of $1,003,614 in 2022.

The Doris & Victor Day Foundation, Rock Island Community Foundation, Rauch Family Foundation I, and Rauch Family Foundation II primarily focus their funding on programs that benefit the citizens of Rock Island.

Each of these foundations was established through the generosity of individuals who cared about the community and its citizens.

We are grateful to these individuals, and to all those who continue their legacy of caring for our neighbors and our community.

And we encourage our Rock Island neighbors to continue that wonderful tradition.

Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director

Doris & Victor Day Foundation

Gary Rowe, Executive Director

Rock Island Community Foundation

Rauch Family Foundation I

Rauch Family Foundation II