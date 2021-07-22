 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Grateful for Shane Brown
topical

Letter: Grateful for Shane Brown

To Shane Brown:

Your column is the reason I look forward to Friday, and my whole attitude gets adjusted for the next seven days until I can inhale your elixir. You should be syndicated and I know my opinion must be widely shared. It's just that most other readers are too lazy to respond, as I am finally doing. And your regulars like me are of a certain bent or they wouldn't be your regular readers. I am so glad you are in this world. I get you, and you save me every Friday.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

I would like to recognize some of our "unsung heroes", i.e., all the volunteers who maintain our small town cemeteries. These volunteers spend…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News