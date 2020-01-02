Letter: Grateful for sports complex

I believe TBK Sports Complex is an extraordinary addition to our community. The Quad-Cities has benefited from the creation of this complex in many ways. TBK keeps our citizens active, has fun activities for families, holds an extensive amount of tournaments for sports, and brings local business customers.

TBK has both youth and adult sports leagues that keep our citizens active. It is the perfect place for both adults and children to explore different ways to keep active because of its softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, and basketball facilities. The complex even has indoor soccer fields and sand volleyball courts. Therefore, there is no excuse for not staying active because TBK has plenty of opportunities for winter training.

In addition, TBK has brought people to the Quad-Cities. Teams from all over the Midwest come to TBK because of the incredible facilities and competitive tournaments. These teams stay in our hotels and eat at our local restaurants. I am sure many businesses are grateful for the customers these tournaments have brought in.

Finally, in general, the complex is a great environment for family and friends. The complex is equipped with bowling, an arcade, escape rooms, and laser tag. With all these activities, TBK is fun for the whole family.