Letter: Grateful to the Kahl Home

I finally got to see my mom after many weeks of no contact. In her situation this could not have happened without Kali's help. It made my day to have this opportunity. My mom was one of the residents who changed rooms so that an isolation area would be ready if the need arose. I was happy to learn that the Kahl Home was being proactive. I am grateful to Kali and the Kahl Home for the good job they are doing, especially during this difficult time.