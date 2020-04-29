Letter: Grateful to the Kahl Home

I would like to report some good news coming out of the Kahl Home. My mom is a resident there. The long-term care social worker, Kali Webster, reached out to facilitate a FaceTime call with my mom.

I finally got to see my mom after many weeks of no contact. In her situation this could not have happened without Kali's help. It made my day to have this opportunity. My mom was one of the residents who changed rooms so that an isolation area would be ready if the need arose. I was happy to learn that the Kahl Home was being proactive. I am grateful to Kali and the Kahl Home for the good job they are doing, especially during this difficult time.

Kathy Grum

Lake Bluff, Ill.

