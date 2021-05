A better headline in the Sports section on May 16 might have been, "Extraordinary achievements mark inductees" for the Thorburn, Butcher and Giovanine induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. All three have made great successes in their lives.

A past sports writer, Grantland Rice, best stated it: "For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, he writes — not that you won or lost — but how you played the Game."