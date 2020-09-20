 Skip to main content
Letter: Greedy
On Sunday, Aug. 30, there was an article about the Iowa-American Water Company, with a headline that said, "Utilities Board sets rate-hike hearings."

Now, I would like to know why Iowa-American Water would be asking for a rate-hike in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic? Thousands of people are getting it and dying from it everyday. Also, people have lost their jobs because businesses have closed their doors. 

Iowa-American Water asks for rate hikes every four or five years, and the utility board gives it to them. It has to be stopped. I think Iowa-American Water should cut back on donations, pay, raises and spending or take pay cuts until the pandemic is cleared. 

To me, Iowa-American Water sounds greedy.

Jeff J. Medinger

Clinton

