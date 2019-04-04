I have written U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack in hopes of receiving a reply in regard to the Green New Deal. My questions were the following:
By eliminating fossil fuels, how would your local government snowplows run without fossil fuels? What about trains, buses, semi tractors? Who is picking up the tab to convert police and fire department vehicles from fossil fuel to renewable energy?
Would you shutter the Air Force and Navy? How far or long would an M1A1 tank shoot, move and communicate on batteries? Would you want your local emergency vehicle to run on batteries in the middle of January with temperatures at 20 below zero.
Oh, this deal would create millions of new jobs. What about the jobs connected fossil fuels?
Why should I give up my gas-guzzling, oil-using F150 just because some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., says I have to?
Would you like to walk into your local hospital knowing it is powered by wind or solar energy because natural gas and electricity provided by your local utility is "dirty energy?" Oh, the hospital will still need to have back-up from the local utility in case it's cloudy or there is no wind. You will pay a premium for using "dirty energy," but it's there just in case.
Let's not mention farm tractors, forestry and construction equipment, or if this equipment is okay to use, but you as the owner will have to pay a premium tax for the use of this diesel-guzzling equipment.
Gene Gehl
Davenport