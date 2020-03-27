Letter: Grim wheels

Letter: Grim wheels

I think it's coming soon to a town near you, a new Trump franchise. You may be among the initial class of franchisees!

As the first wave of COVID-19 washes over us, we'll begin seeing the growth of "Trumpvilles" outside cities and towns across the United States. The dispossessed victims of the crisis will reside there. Some may even blame our president, unfair as that may be.

We in Iowa can commiserate. The only president from Iowa, Herbert Hoover, suffered a similar, unjust fate.

The grim wheels of history grind on.

Gary Heath

Clinton

