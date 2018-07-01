The news is full of stories about these poor kids that came illegally across our southern border and are separated from their parents to wait for a legal solution. The Democrats are screaming about how damaging this is to the kids and that we are destroying family values.
Last month, the news was full of stories about the victimization of a porn star by the Trump administration. Folks, you have to admit, Democrats are flexible. Oh, and lets not forget that the law was passed by the Democrats to separate families when they cross the border illegally and get caught.
Nick Huyten
Moline