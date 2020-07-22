Letter: Gross mismanagement

Republican politicians have gone from allowing their constituents to die from gross mismanagement and rampaging ignorance to actively taking steps they must know will kill more people.

In red states, as governors have raced toward reopening their economies despite scientific evidence that such actions are not in the best interests of their citizens or healthcare systems, they have upped the ante on their control of mask mandates and what businesses can and cannot be open.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ripped away the power of local officials to require masks and dictate the severity of a shutdown in response to conditions in their city or county as a condition of reopening. Florida’s governor acted in much the same way. In Georgia, where 15 municipalities enacted mask ordinances because the governor wouldn’t, he has now declared they cannot do so. This governor just learned in early June that COVID-19 could be transmitted by asymptomatic individuals. In June! When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, which is in his state capital, has been saying it since March. Now he is suing the Democratic mayor of that state capital over her city’s mask ordinance.