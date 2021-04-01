Letter: Growing a better tomorrow

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and I encourage everyone in the Quad Cities area to join the Child Abuse Council team this month as we continue to work to build a better future for children.

Did you know that when you mentor a child or parent, advocate for policies that support children, or donate time, treasures, and talent to local child-serving organizations, you are helping to prevent child abuse and neglect? These simple actions can make a big difference.

These simple actions can have a positive impact on the lives of all children in our community. Efforts that support children and families help reduce stress and isolation, build resilience, and create healthier, safer communities.

Research shows that most Americans are involved in helping to prevent child abuse and neglect through one of these actions. If you’re not already involved in supporting families, April is a great time to start.

As we observe Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, I hope you’ll find opportunities to make a difference: mentor a child or parent, advocate for family-friendly policies, or donate to a child-serving organization.