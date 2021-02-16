Letter: Growing Silvis

I have been acquainted with Jim Grafton for the last 12 years. The one thing that has always stood out is his professionalism and ability to handle all situations calmly and with respect for the Silvis citizen. Since he has been the city administrator/public works director, his main focus has been to grow the city.

It is pretty obvious when you drive into Silvis from any direction. Jim has attracted developers that are doers. He has seen over 615 new homes built, 52 façade grants awarded to Silvis businesses that generated numerous investments in our downtown.

Grafton also assisted 59 new business starts, three new parks, annexation of 185 acres; every park shelter and restroom in our parks have been replaced, along with a new fire station, new fire trucks, a new police station, a remodel of our library. Every bit of this was done with Jim Grafton's hard work and determination. All this was done without raising the tax rate in the city, but he has raised the reserves and over $5 million in grants. Grafton has earned the admiration and respect of his peers and elected officials within the Quad City area. I ask that you vote for him on Feb. 23 to be the next mayor of the City of Silvis.