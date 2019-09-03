Davenport grows weeds in historic Prospect Park The neighbors of Prospect Park have been trying for nearly 10 years to have the City of Davenport mow the park as it had been kept since the turn of last century.
So far, there have been two studies concerning the mowing issue paid for by taxpayers, one of which cost $19,630; the other was $17,500.
Now, our representative on the city council, Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, has requested the city pay for yet another study to see if mowing the area (which measures 600' by 800') should be mowed or continue to grow noxious weeds.
If Rawson cannot get the city to mow this small area in her ward, how is she going to take charge of the entire City of Davenport as mayor?
Judith Belfer
Davenport