The recent shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that took six lives is now serving as fodder for liberals to renew their cry for gun control. One liberal Democrat politician said, “More guns means more deaths.” I would like to delve into that statement for a moment and examine it in light of the facts.

It has been reported by news outlets, the shooter in this case had considered two other schools in the area before choosing the Christian school where her murderous activities took place. The reason she chose the Christian school is that the other two schools each had a cadre of armed guards in place. She reasoned her evil task would be far easier to carry out in a location that offered little or no resistance in the form of armed personnel.

So, let’s take a broad strokes look at this situation. The Christian school had no guns and six people died. The other two schools had more guns, and no one died. Logic would then dictate the slogan should read: More guns mean fewer deaths. Gun control is not designed to reduce deaths because criminals aren’t going to surrender their guns even if gun control laws are passed.

Those who will be disarmed by gun control legislation are not aggressors, they are defenders. The ultimate purpose of gun control laws is simply to disarm citizens like you and me so that we cannot resist. That, fellow citizens, is the ultimate goal of gun control.

Jerry Willis

Moline