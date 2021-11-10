 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun rights aren't absolute
editor's pick topical

Hand gun sales at Davenport Guns reflect a nation wide increase of gun sales during 2020 and 2021.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court addressed gun rights once again. Most arguments center on the part of the Second Amendment that says "the rights of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed". However, the amendment begins with the phrase "a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State".

Setting aside the idea that a militia refers to the National Guard rather than individuals, the term "well-regulated" implies some kind of legal oversight. Therefore, gun ownership is not an absolute right.

There is a well-known analogy to the First Amendment that guarantees freedom of speech, but you can't yell "fire" in a crowded theater.

Norm Nichols

DeWitt

