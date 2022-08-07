Letter: Gun violence prevention and school safety

I’m running for state Senate because I love and care for this community. I want to provide access to healthcare, competitive wages, and outstanding public education.

That includes schools safe from gun violence. Children and teachers shouldn’t have to worry about being victimized in classrooms. Parents and all Iowa citizens should have the freedom to own a gun. We need efforts to preserve our lives while protecting gun-owners rights.

After each school shooting, we vow, “never again,” so our laws must shield children from bloodshed. Leaders in Iowa have only offered small gestures, and moves to bolster mental health care for all Iowans has been slow. Gov. Reynolds quoted a finding that 24% of Iowa’s 11th graders thought about suicide in the past year and yet no additional dollars were appropriated for schools to assess and treat their students. Post-pandemic mental health has deteriorated worldwide; however, the tsunami of gun violence, made worse by weapons of mass destruction in schools, is only in America.

Reducing gun violence will also require our community to come together. We must commit to common sense measures including utilizing outreach, social services, background checks/vetting processes for gun owners, and rethinking the gun industry’s immunity. We have the resources to fight gun violence. We must have the courage to use them.

As your next state senator, I will make it a priority to safeguard all schools and to save students from untreated mental illness or its violent results.

Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro

(Candidate for Iowa Senate District 47)

Bettendorf