In 2017, 39,773 people were killed in the U.S. by guns. This represents a total of 12 deaths per 100,000 people, the highest level in 20 years. From a global perspective, Japan reports 0.2 deaths per 100,000, 0.9 in Germany and 2.1 in Canada.
Gun violence has a $2.8 billion impact on our economy. The emotional trauma, resulting from gun violence, has taken a significant toll on our families, communities and on our nation’s mental health system.
Law enforcement officials are trained and retrained in the use of firearms. After a police-involved shooting, there is an investigation. Officers then receive support to deal with the trauma experienced from the shooting.
Law enforcement officials are the "good guys" with guns. Our laws need to protect them so that they can continue to serve and protect us. But they are increasingly at risk of being shot and killed by individuals who should not have guns.
We cannot control angry people with guns. We can, however, control their access to guns through our legislative process. Legislation needs to be in place to require that those wishing to purchase guns receive thorough training and extensive vetting.
Senate File 2106, introduced in the Iowa Senate, will repeal background checks and potentially provide unchecked sales of hand-guns to dangerous people. We need reasonable gun laws to protect our children and our communities. Please call and write to your government officials and Governor Reynolds and tell them to vote "no" on banning background checks.
Jeanne Wolf
Davenport