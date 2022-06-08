Letter: Guns are a danger to their owners

Once again Don Wooten gives us an important message with his writing about gun violence. One section, in particular, struck me when he spoke about the stupid argument that you must have a gun to protect your family.

My experience tells me how right he is. I worked over 30 years in and connected to emergency rooms in two large cities (St. Louis and St. Paul). That adds up to 1,900 hours per year and 57,000 hours over 30 years. I supervised those who worked the rest of the times (evenings, nights and weekends) when shootings were even more likely to happen (175,000 hours).

Over that time gun injuries and deaths were a large part of what happened there. During my years there, I can recall five "bad guys" who were shot and hundreds, yes hundreds, of the "good guys," citizens who were shot, injured or killed. And to argue against the idea that guns protect us, over half the victims were shot with their own guns.

Please listen to what Don Wooten and those of us with years of experience have to say about guns and how they do not protect us but more likely will cause our injuries or death.

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0