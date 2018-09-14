After the most recent school shootings, there were waves of protests, many involving large numbers of youth, marching against the Second Amendment in general and specific kinds of guns in particular. The AR-15 is the culprit in the minds of many, though not much is said about an AR-15 being used to stop the shooter in the Sutherland Springs, Texas church massacre; nor about the armed Maryland High School resource officer who shot and killed an armed student, saving an untold number of lives.
In a Charisma magazine article entitled "Exposing the Student Protests, Women's Marches, and the Girl Scouts," it is stated: "The impression given was that they were spontaneous uprisings by socially-conscious youth demanding laws be changed. The reality is that the originator of the 'spontaneous uprising' is actually the youth arm of the Woman's March, a group called "Empower." Supporters and sympathizers supply funds and even tool kits for this well-oiled machinery as they cleverly manipulate naive children to advance their agenda." Participants and supporters include George Clooney, Cher, Oprah, Michael Moore, Kim Kardashian, Kayne West, Rosie O'Donnell, Lady Gaga, Dennis Rodman, Miley Cyrus; and, of course, America's No. 1 self-proclaimed champion of social agitation and civil unrest, the former President Barack Hussein Obama.
The mainline media doesn't want to acknowledge that something has happened to people; and it has downplayed the role of violent entertainment that kids are exposed to. And factoring in increasingly-dysfunctional families, single-parent households, creeping secularism, mocking of Christian standards, plus the media's liberal biases; and you have the "perfect storm," which is producing the current moral tidal wave.
Wendell E. Carr
Ottumwa