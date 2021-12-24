Letter: Guns don't belong on Christmas cards

Well, I am seeing some of the "Christmas" photos that the far-right Republicans are posting, showing their family brandishing assault rifles.

Politicians showing off their kids and their right to "bear arms."

Young people that aren't mature or developed enough to fully understand what damage — physically, psychologically, and emotionally — what an assault rifle can do, or the responsibility one must assume when deciding to use it.

I remember a drill instructor at Fort Polk, Louisiana, showing the damage that an M-16 can create.

He laid an ammo can on the ground in the sand and fired one round into it. The can shot up in the air about 3 feet, and was propelled backwards about 10 feet. He then showed us the entry point of the bullet, a small maybe 1/2-inch diameter hole and the exit point, a 6- to 7-inch massive, jagged hole. He then told us that he demonstrated on a metal, ammo can what it would do to a human body.