Letter: Guns everywhere

Bob Stickling’s letter of July 7 on the increase in gun violence addresses a national problem. President Joe Biden doesn’t target only Democratic cities, although the letter listed some. Surely there are more Democratic cities with increasing gun fire. There are mushrooming killings in 25 Republican states, unfortunately. Could it be an American problem, regardless of party?

Now with the NRA disintegrating because of its officer's fraud and bankruptcies, skyrocketing gun sales have a life if its own. From 393 million a few years ago to 470 million. We have the best armed citizens in the world. In Iowa, gunmen can "carry" combat-grade weapons with dozens of flesh shredding bullets. Thanks to Governor Kim Reynolds' "stand your ground" law, should you believe your life is threatened, you may open fire. Is that a sensible way to govern Iowa?

The bullets have the same result with Democrats and Republicans, as well as the unarmed.

On the other hand, is it possible to try to mitigate the slaughter? I hope you agree that its worth a try.

Incidentally Mr. Stickling, President Biden isn’t senile, but you may be confused because he speaks in sentences instead of gibberishly unfinished phrases.

Don Wagschal

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0