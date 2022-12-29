Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval the Australian government's (over?) reaction to a shooting, they confiscated over 600,000 firearms from innocent citizens. On Dec. 10 there was a very long eulogy by Sofia Gonzalez about a friend lost to a shooting, equally tragic deaths due to accident or disease get no such space.

It seems that if there is a shooting, we hear about it for months - perhaps inspiring copy-cats - but if somebody protects people with a gun, we are not likely to hear about it at all.

A thought for the news media: if you succeed in neutralizing the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, how safe is any amendment, including your cherished First Amendment freedom of the press?

What is not being reported is that many, many more lives are saved by the defensive use of guns than are lost to gun homicides. Repeated studies have ranged from the hundreds of thousands to 2 1/2 million times each year people protect themselves and others with guns, often without firing a shot. Using a middle figure of about one million and doing some math, here is the answer to people who want to ban guns or impose severe restrictions:

Every 30 seconds

A gun protects

Someone in America.

John Dixell

Rock Island