Thank you, W. Kent Barnds and Dr. Cheryl True for your recent letter, "The real story about Davenport schools." (April 25)
We agree. Far too often, people in our community (and even the editorial staff of this newspaper) focus on negative news regarding the Davenport School District.
If parents are looking for a school district where their children will benefit from a quality education with diverse programming and a diverse student population, the Davenport district is the place to be. The district, more than any other Iowa Quad City area school district, offers cultural and socio-economic diversity which more closely mirrors that of the United States. Consequently, the district prepares its graduates to succeed and thrive in our culturally rich and diverse country.
Why are we unwavering supporters of the Davenport district? Our three sons attended McKinley, Sudlow and Central. They currently enjoy fulfilling lives and careers in Chicago, New York City and Iowa City. They credit much of their success to the diverse programming and student population of the district.
Newly retired after 35 rewarding years of teaching thousands of dedicated Spanish and French students at Davenport West, North and Williams, I have recently begun substitute teaching in the district. I’ve subbed in everything from pre-school to high school, special education to engineering, show choir, English, family consumer science, etc.
The real story here is, I am very impressed with the excellent behavior of students, quality of education and dedication of caring, hard-working teachers, paraeducators, staff and administration. It’s hail to old Davenport.
Barbara and Robert Lipnick
Davenport