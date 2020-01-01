Letter: Haley is confident

Have you read Nikki Haley’s new book, "With All Due Respect"?

It’s a wonderful tribute to life in America today and some of Haley's contributions. She is sensitive, confident, and forthright.

The book begins with the devastating mass murder at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) in Charleston, South Carolina, during Haley’s second term as governor. Her sensitivity during the delicate process of healing the state is obvious.

The reader meets a confident woman who can hold her own in domestic and international politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular. At the United Nations, for example, Haley always fought for human rights. She believes that every child of God has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Haley is forthright. You always know where she stands. She and Trump did not always agree on issues, but they respect one another. Haley describes Trump as one who can put out a bad tweet about someone on Wednesday and go golfing with that person on Saturday.

Haley talks about the 2016 campaign. Like many others, thanks to the media, she believed that Trump could not win. Trump won, she says, because he reached out to a culture in America that has felt ignored and voiceless.