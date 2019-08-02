Your coverage of Robert Mueller's testimony on television was not your best work. I feel your reporting of the Mueller event was pathetic. Why? Because you regurgitated an Associated Press story that was bland and didn’t dig into the event.
You didn’t take time to look at Mueller’s statements on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and the possible threat it poses for the 2020 election.
You didn’t examine cited examples of obstruction of justice, of which there were many.
Lastly, you didn’t review the cover up and lies Trump has told, as reported in the document and the TV testimony.
This wasn’t fake news, it was half-baked news.
Ron Phillips
Bettendorf