Letter: Halpin should explain

A report in the Chicago Tribune (Dec. 21) indicates that State Rep. Michael Halpin is one of six state representatives who is engaged in a behind-the-scenes campaign supporting Michael Madigan’s effort to retain his position as speaker of the House in Illinois.

In the last election, voters across Illinois made crystal clear their distrust of Madigan. In supporting the speaker, Halpin is showing complete disdain for the will of the voters. If Halpin continues to support the speaker, he should come out of the shadows to do so, and he should publicly explain to his constituents why their opinions do not matter.