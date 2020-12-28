 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Halpin should explain
topical

Letter: Halpin should explain

{{featured_button_text}}

A report in the Chicago Tribune (Dec. 21) indicates that State Rep. Michael Halpin is one of six state representatives who is engaged in a behind-the-scenes campaign supporting Michael Madigan’s effort to retain his position as speaker of the House in Illinois.

In the last election, voters across Illinois made crystal clear their distrust of Madigan. In supporting the speaker, Halpin is showing complete disdain for the will of the voters. If Halpin continues to support the speaker, he should come out of the shadows to do so, and he should publicly explain to his constituents why their opinions do not matter.

James H. Becht

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dangerous

  • Updated

On July 1, 2017, Iowa's distracted driving law became a primary law, meaning that a law enforcement officer can stop any driver who is texting…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The elites

Has anyone noticed that Covid hasn't killed anyone in government? Zero senators. Zero congressmen. Zero governors. Zero out of 585 thus far an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News