The ongoing coup attempt in Venezuela has demonstrated unambiguously the thuggish and brutal nature of U.S. imperialism. The mantra emanating from President Trump that "all options are on the table" is now U.S. foreign policy in regard to all official enemies.
Official enemies are those countries possessed by the notion that their natural resources should benefit their domestic populations instead of U.S. multinational corporations.
The first option to be deployed against Venezuela was economic sanctions, which is a euphemism for siege because the end result is depriving the people of Venezuela food and medicines.
So, the siege against Venezuela is well underway. The next option for Venezuela was the U.S. recognition of Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela. While the U.S. and it’s lackeys have recognized Guaido as president, the Venezuelan people and the Venezuelan military have yet to do so.
The remaining "options on the table" for Venezuela undoubtedly resemble previous U.S. coup attempts in the region and abroad. Therefore, as devastating as the siege of Venezuela has been, it's imperative that the Trump regime doesn’t exercise any of the other "options on the table."
Direct military intervention by the U.S. in Venezuela would likely result in a bloodbath similar to our "liberation" of Iraq. With that in mind, the Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America invite readers to say 'Hands Off Venezuela' with us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Bechtel Park in Davenport.
Matthew A. Erickson
Davenport