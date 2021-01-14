 Skip to main content
Letter: Hang on to your hat
Letter: Hang on to your hat

To those who voted for Joe Biden out of hatred for Donald Trump and didn’t bother to learn what they voted for, here’s a partial list: You voted for open borders, higher taxes, reduced funding for police and more ineffective gun control laws. You voted for statehood for Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico to add four Democratic Party senators.

You voted to pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges. You voted for universal healthcare administered by government bureaucrats. You voted to outlaw fracking and stop being energy independent. We will still burn oil but buy it from the Middle East. Goodbye to $2 gas.

You voted for climate control legislation that will drastically increase energy costs while the rest of the world ignores your sacrifice. All these things and more are goals of the radical left that has taken over the Democratic Party. Chuck Schumer recently said, "if we take control of the Senate, we will change America".

Well, he got his wish, so hang onto your hat.

Larry Stone

Rock Island

