Letter: Happy days
topical

Letter: Happy days

Few first years of a president have been as successful as that of Joe Biden.

Internationally. the United States has regained the respect that was lost during the previous administration. Having an excellent example of honesty, integrity and caring for others in the top office has raised the mood of most citizens, even with the terrible drag of Covid.

The future of any economy depends on the quality of its infrastructure, which Biden has secured at a high level of excellence. As reported in Bloomberg News, the economy is the best in 50 years for a first year president.

Why some bad impressions? "Lies, damn lies, and misinformation" from Fox News.

The demonstrated attempt of the GOP to end our democracy is being ended and prevented. Passing of the Freedom To Vote Act will assure that your voice can be heard, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The important and badly needed Build Back Better legislation should soon pass and help many citizens secure their future prosperity. A hand up and not a handout should keep the excellent economy strong and growing.

Happy days are here again!

Don Moeller

Davenport

