This year the Midwest Writing Center celebrates 40 years of serving readers and writers of all ages in our community. Thank you so much for the support that has made this possible. Please join us in celebrating our anniversary on May 22 before and during our annual meeting. Stop by our office on the ground floor of the Rock Island Public Library from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; then the celebration moves upstairs to the Community Room.
Presentation of literary awards, volunteer recognition, door prizes and refreshments will be on the agenda. This is free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, please call 309-732-7330 or email to ryan.collins@mwcqc.org to let us know.
The Midwest Writing Center is a mission-driven organization that should not be overlooked because of its size. Grantors and sponsors have shown confidence in our management and belief in our mission. We will continue to responsibly and efficiently serve our community and celebrate the written word as we have for 40 years.
Susan Collins
Moline
for Midwest Writing Center
Board of Directors