Letter: Happy 2020

Christmas is once again upon us. In fact, it is only a few days away, and it seems that time goes by too fast.

All in all, we all need to be grateful for each new day and what it may bring, whether good or bad. Just look around you and see God’s beauty in the sunrises, sunsets, the snow, the harvest moon, and even the laughter of friends, family, and especially grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter what has happened this past year, we all need to be thankful for everything we have in our lives and our nation. Who knows, maybe 2020 we will have a perfect vision for our lives. Merry Christmas and a Happy 2020.

Richard E Stimmel

Irlene E Stimmel

Maquoketa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0