Letter: Harris not qualified to lead

Democrats have saddled the United States with possibly the strangest chain of succession ever inflicted on the nation. We have at the helm President Joe Biden whose bad policy decisions have turned $2 a gallon gas into $5 a gallon gas, 1.8% inflation into 9% inflation and who’s economic policies have been so polluted with woke priorities that we are now tottering toward recession. If for some reason President Biden is unable to continue (take your pick on the reason, mental deterioration, corruption and old age are all in the running) his immediate replacement would be VP Kamala Harris. VP Harris has unfortunately shown herself incapable of successfully managing any of the projects put in front of her by President Biden. She has attempted to manage the border crisis without ever visiting the border and without talking to the border patrol. The results are not positive … She has experienced similar results in her efforts related to Europe and Ukraine.