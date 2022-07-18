 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Harris not qualified to lead

Democrats have saddled the United States with possibly the strangest chain of succession ever inflicted on the nation. We have at the helm President Joe Biden whose bad policy decisions have turned $2 a gallon gas into $5 a gallon gas, 1.8% inflation into 9% inflation and who’s economic policies have been so polluted with woke priorities that we are now tottering toward recession. If for some reason President Biden is unable to continue (take your pick on the reason, mental deterioration, corruption and old age are all in the running) his immediate replacement would be VP Kamala Harris. VP Harris has unfortunately shown herself incapable of successfully managing any of the projects put in front of her by President Biden. She has attempted to manage the border crisis without ever visiting the border and without talking to the border patrol. The results are not positive … She has experienced similar results in her efforts related to Europe and Ukraine.

If something happened to VP Harris the next in line is Nancy Pelosi. Speaker Pelosi Speaker Pelosi is out of touch with virtually everyone in the Midwest, Democrat or Republican. One can only imagine what kind of economic and foreign policies would evolve from a Pelosi administration.

The single redeeming glimmer in this farce is should something happen to Biden a President Harris would appoint a new VP. Given the weakness of the Democrat bench and the decision making from Democrats to-date, I shudder to think who that might be.

William Bloom

LeClaire

