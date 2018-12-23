I will not be returning to the Iowa Capitol in January, and I will truly miss being the State Senator for District 49.
It has been my absolute honor to work with and for eastern Iowans over the last six years. I have enjoyed every meeting, every conversation and every project and effort that I have had the privilege in which to engage. Talking to constituents on their doorsteps, at legislative forums and in every other capacity has made me a better person, and I am thankful for the moments we shared together.
I will miss my Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Our shared purpose in representing Iowa and working to make our state stronger created bonds of friendship and duty that I will always treasure.
I will also miss working with local leaders, who are so dedicated in their efforts to make our communities stronger.
I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Scott and Clinton counties. I tried every day to do justice to the trust put in me to represent local interests in Des Moines. I do not know what the future holds for me, but this experience has only made me more determined to do what I can to make my community and the world a better place.
I can always reached at hartfam@fbcom.net.
Best wishes to all for a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.
Rita Hart
State Senator, District 49