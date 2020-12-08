Letter: Hart has heart

Wow, the front-page news (Thursday, Dec. 3) is uplifting this morning. I was very disappointed that Iowa chose not to recount all the votes between Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart. Now I read that Hart really has the heart to push for a complete recount. Too bad the job has to be taken out of Iowa’s hands to make that happen.

I totally agree with the letter to the editor that I read in the Dec. 2 paper calling out the Republicans over there in Iowa who are dragging their feet to support the party instead of the people. I am not an Iowan any more, but Iowa still affects us in Illinois and I agree that the people in power over there have been dinking around on a lot of things just to appease the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

It is sickening and I am glad Hart has the heart to tell it like it is and kick the ball in a different direction. Hope it works.

Patricia Dexter

Moline

