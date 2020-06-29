Letter: Hart listens

Rita Hart is the farmer, retired teacher and former state senator who is running for Congress. Hart reminds us of the importance of going beyond listening to the loudest voices in the room and taking the step of looking at all sides of an issue.
Hart was raised by a mother who, due to a health condition, never spoke above a whisper. Thus, she learned to lean in and listen.
She established listening sessions in each of the communities in her district to discuss how their economies might be strengthened. She recognizes the need to examine the challenges of each community separately in order to best build our economy from the ground up.
A water quality summit was also organized by Hart during her time as a state senator. This was truly an example of bringing in all sides of an issue. She assembled three panels of speakers, including her fellow farmers, hydrologists, flood control experts, scientists from our state universities, municipal employees, etc.
If she spots somebody she has not met yet, she will walk across the room or a front yard and introduce herself, saying, "Hello, I’m Rita Hart. What issues are important to you?"
As she served in the state senate she was well known for arriving at the capitol early in order to work on matters brought to her attention by her constituents. The 2nd District of Iowa would be well served by electing Rita Hart to Congress.
Sarah Hogan
Delmar
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!