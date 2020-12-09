Letter: Hart should trust Iowans

We have witnessed many unusual events in 2020, but I would have never imagined a scenario that strips the right of Iowans to choose their own representative in Washington, D.C.

I am used to working with elected officials, regardless of their party affiliation, because I am interested in our government making the best decisions for our community. Like many other Iowans, I watched the House District 2 election with interest. The winner was Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The final result was close enough to justify a recount. The recount, although by an even closer margin, again showed that Miller-Meeks was the choice of Iowans as their elected representative. Miller-Meeks was then certified as the winner of this race.

With a margin of six votes, I fully expected Rita Hart to follow the process outlined in Iowa law and appeal the results. It is with great surprise and concern that Hart’s campaign took the rare step of invoking an obscure law to allow the majority party in the U.S. House, including elected representatives from California, New York and other states, to choose who will be the next representative from southeast Iowa.

This action seeks to overturn a lawful, certified election and override the decision of Iowa voters.