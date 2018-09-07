Shame on Sen. Chuck Grassley for rushing Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The GOP is truly spineless and shameless. Thousands of Kavanaugh’s documents weren't produced yet, and he therefore could not be fully vetted for this crucially important lifetime position that would shape the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans for a generation.
Grassley should find a shred of integrity and vote "no" on Kavanaugh if there isn't the proper time and documents to vet him. Plus, Trump’s corruption will likely end up in front of the Supreme Court, and a dirty president should not be allowed to pick his own judge.
It’s appalling how much corruption Grassley has been complicit in. I’m disgusted that such a shameless coward represents Iowans.
Caitlin McCleary
Blue Grass