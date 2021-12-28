Letter: Hate and rage

Murderous mayhem, feckless parenting and juvenile mental illness in Michigan is the latest iteration of 50 states of hate, rage, and anger that captured the psyche of America. We are now 50 states led astray by the Big Lie and bent on committing political suicide.
At one time, the government encouraged anger management. Classes were taught in colleges and in K-12 on anger management. Now the social-psychological concept of anger management has been swept into the dust-bin of history, replaced by rage and hate. This phenomenon began in the Trump campaign in 2016, but did it?
No, it was not Trump that began it. It was always deep in the American psyche or else we wouldn't have the KKK or lynching. However, our 21st century version seems to have its roots in Protestant right-wing religious movements when Church and State merged with the election of Ronald Reagan, where prison rehabilitation was turned into retribution. This cruel unforgiving post-Civil Rights Christianity was a reflection of the disintegration of mainline churches.
As an African-American, I'm fearful for the future of my country. I see this rage/hate/anger as prequel to a Second Civil War. Things began to fall apart as well-armed white nationalists attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and would have succeeded in overthrowing the government if they could have persuaded the U.S. military to join them, as the Russian Navy had joined the Bolsheviks in overthrowing the czar.
Fifty states of hateful rage cannot hold together the center of democracy.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City