Letter: Hate has a home

The recent Scott County Republican political rally that turned into a "hate rally at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bettendorf is not representative of the vast majority of our citizens in the Quad-City region. The explanation by many of those involved that they joined an event without knowledge of the night's program agenda is an example of willful ignorance on the part of those that are now running away from the night's message. As community leaders and political figures in Scott County, if you didn’t know, then you most certainly should have.
The biggest concern should be the reaction and/or non-response of Mayor Bob Gallagher and City Administrator Decker Ploehn and the rest of the city officials. A friend called City Hall, asking them to speak out, and the response was that it is not city business. That is nothing more than a cop out and fear of losing the support of a very small group of hate-filled people that still vote.
Congratulations to Mayor Bob Gallagher and the City of Bettendorf. Hate has found a home in your community, enjoy
Gregg Johnson
East Moline