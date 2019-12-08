Letter: Hate has a home

The recent Scott County Republican political rally that turned into a "hate rally at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bettendorf is not representative of the vast majority of our citizens in the Quad-City region. The explanation by many of those involved that they joined an event without knowledge of the night's program agenda is an example of willful ignorance on the part of those that are now running away from the night's message. As community leaders and political figures in Scott County, if you didn’t know, then you most certainly should have.