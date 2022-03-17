Letter: Hateful letters

What is the purpose or benefit of publishing vitriol-filled letters, particularly those with sweeping generalizations and no basis in reality (Letters to the Editor, March 10)? To make me regret my daily support of the newspaper? At a minimum, sweeping generalizations should be substantiated. I am tired of being called the cause of outlandish acts because of my political party affiliation, with no basis in facts. Reading spewed vitriol just makes me feel bad for our country.

I understand a lot of people are filled with hate – it is one way to react to a world in which we feel powerless. But the Quad-City Times should not keep publishing political hate letters. The new buzz word is "misinformation," and it is what Russia is using on its citizens and the world to justify its actions. We should try to keep it out of our press as much as possible.